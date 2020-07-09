Farmers protest in London against low-quality food imports

Save British Farming activists are lobbying MPs to vote to amend the bill to 'save food standards and farmers' (Photo: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock)

A group of tractor-driving farmers descended on Westminster's Parliament Square yesterday to protest against lower-standard food imports.

The protest was organised by Save British Farming, a campaign group of activists 'against the opening of floodgates to lower-regulated food'.

Farming groups have frequently raised concerns that the government is prepared to sacrifice the UK's high food and farming standards in order to gain trade deals with countries such as the US.

A video of the demonstration has been posted on social media, showing dozens of drive-slow, socially-distanced tractors around Parliament Square.







Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy endorsed the protest, urging the public to write to their MP to save British farms from 'going under' post-Brexit.

Save British Farming said they were protesting the government’s agriculture bill which they fear would 'ditch' British animal welfare and environmental standards.

"The government is also threatening a no-deal Brexit that wipes out half our farms and puts us at the mercy of the US farm lobby.

"Farmers and consumers say: yes to proper food standards and proper trade deals – no to no-deal," the group said.

A fundraising page has been set up by the group which has so far raised £2,000. It says the funds will be used to purchase campaign banners and posters for farmers' fields.

Peers are currently analysing the agriculture bill as part of the legislation's committee stage in the House of Lords.

It follows MPs in the House of Commons voting to reject an amendment which wanted to safeguard British food standards post-Brexit.

This is despite an NFU petition, signed by over one million people, calling for the government to uphold the UK's high food and farming standards.