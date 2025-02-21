Farmers to rally in London on 4 March against IHT proposals

Farmers are set to rally in central London again next month, as campaigners continue to urge the government to reconsider the 'cruel' inheritance tax proposals.

The organisers of the successful farming rally in November 2024 are staging another protest event in the capital, on 4 March.

The 'Pancake Day Rally' aims to be 'bigger and better' and show MPs and the public farming’s determination not to accept the government's IHT proposals.

The protest is also taking place against the backdrop of wider financial pressures, including high costs and low returns, and uncertainty over future policy.

However, it is the Labour government's reform of agricultural property relief (APR) that is the final straw for many, as farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge from April 2026.

Since that announcement, and subsequent doubling down by the government, the industry has warned that family farms will see a 'catastrophic' impact to their businesses and livelihoods.

Farmers have rallied in central London three times since the autumn budget, with dozens of protests staged elsewhere across the UK.

The NFU said it was supporting the 4 March event by helping to publicise it and encouraging farmers to attend "as we collectively push to keep our campaign in the public and media eye".

The march will take place near parliament, starting at 12 noon on Whitehall, moving through Trafalgar Square, Northumberland Avenue and down The Embankment and then in to Parliament Square, before concluding at 3pm back on Whitehall.

Merseyside farmer Olly Harrison, one of the organisers behind the huge rally on 19 November, said about the new event "we don’t need any tractors, this is on foot".

"We are going to have some kit to show to the MPs to explain the levels of investment," he explained.

“We’ve sorted all that out, you just get yourself there on foot. Let’s explain the levels of investment needed in agriculture just to produce something simple like a pancake.

“More details will follow and we’ll share them as we have them but mark 4 March in your diaries.”

In other news, the NFU is set to 'bring to life' the effect of the proposals with a display of agricultural machinery and toy tractors outside its conference in London on 25 February.

The union is asking for donations of 'pre-loved' farm toys and other agricultural memorabilia as part of its ongoing campaign to stop Labour's 'family farm tax'.

UK-wide rallies have been taking place due to inheritance tax changes to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR), with fears this would deal a 'hammer blow' to family farms.

Tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather and increased production costs meant that many farmers were now at 'breaking point' and 'unable to absorb any more cost burden', according to farm bodies.

The tax changes could also increase food costs to consumers, farming bodies have warned, adding pressure to many still experiencing the cost-of-living crisis.