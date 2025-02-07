NFU to 'bring to life' IHT impact with London toy tractor display

The NFU is set to 'bring to life' the effect of the inheritance tax proposals with a display of agricultural machinery and toy tractors outside its conference in London.

The union is asking for donations of 'pre-loved' farm toys and other agricultural memorabilia as part of its ongoing campaign to stop Labour's 'family farm tax'.

The exhibit will take place at the QEII Centre in London on the day of the NFU's annual conference, which is scheduled for 25 February.

It is expected to showcase a range of new and old agricultural machinery, alongside the donated farm toys.

A farming family will then hand over the selection of farming toys to the Treasury with a message to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The NFU said this would be a symbolic gesture to show the toys "come from the children of Britain’s farming families who are being denied a future in the industry".

The move comes as the union ramps up pressure on Labour to rethink its changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief (APR and BPR).

Reform of the relief was announced in the autumn budget, a move which means farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge from 2026.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “At our conference we will once again show the strength of feeling among family farmers who are seeing their children’s future snatched away.

“We want every member to send us a pre-loved toy tractor so that we can show Rachel Reeves what is at stake.

“Every toy will represent a farm that may be lost, and the generation which could lose it, thanks to this pernicious policy.

“We will keep fighting this battle until the government listens to British farmers and ultimately takes action.”

Farmers wanting to donate toy tractors for the campaign ahead of the conference can explore which local drop-off points are available.

All donated toys will then be taken to London and become part of the NFU's display, representing different generations of farmers.

In other IHT news, the entire UK food manufacturing industry joined forces earlier this week to urge the government to rethink its changes.

A total of 57 businesses across the food supply chain, including all of the UK's major supermarkets and major food processors, voiced their concern in a new letter.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are preparing to return to Westminster on 10 February, making it the third major London protest since the autumn budget.

The rally will commence on the same day that MPs are set to debate a 145,000-strong petition urging a u-turn on the IHT plans.