London farmer rally to take place on 10 Feb as MPs debate IHT

Farmers across the UK will rally on the streets of London on 10 February as campaigners continue to call on the government to ditch its inheritance tax proposals.

The rally will commence in Whitehall at 1pm on Monday 10 February, the same day that MPs are set to debate the 145,000-strong petition urging a u-turn on the IHT plans.

The protest is also taking place against the backdrop of wider financial pressures, including high costs and low returns, and uncertainty over future policy.

However, it is the Labour government's reform of agricultural property relief (APR) that is the final straw for many, as farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge from April 2026.

Since that announcement, and subsequent doubling down by the government, the industry has warned that family farms will see a 'catastrophic' impact to their businesses and livelihoods.

Farmers have protested in London twice since the autumn budget proposals, as well numerous times in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

The new rally comes as the viral petition ‘Don't change inheritance tax relief for working farms’ passed the 100,000 signatory threshold on parliament's own website, meaning it must be debated by MPs.

Organisers of the protest, campaign groups Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers of Kent, are urging farmers to attend the capital again and make their voices heard as MPs debate the issue.

Donations are being accepted to enable the protest to include a large mobile screen and sound system to display showreels and broadcast the debate.

Funds will also enable organisers to provide signs and placards to farmers, as well as banners and bale effigies of ministers.

Save British Farming said: "We will be returning to London, asking Starmer to 'change his tune' as MPs debate the 145,000-strong petition to overturn the family farm tax.

"Farmers are invited to come together and ensure we are heard and seen in Westminster to ensure parliament sees and hears us as they debate this important petition."

The central focus of this rally will be large Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves effigies on a bale trailer, according to protest organisers.

There will also be music, speeches and then a live broadcast of the debate as it happens in parliament.

Save British Farming added: "As always we are working with the Metropolitan Police who continue to work hard to ensure we can exercise our rights to campaign on this issue.

"Low loaders can be parked on Millbank and Tractors can access Whitehall via Trafalgar Square side to ensure they're all facing towards Parliament Square."

The news comes as a UK-wide day of action took place on Saturday (25 January), organised by the UK's four farming unions.

It saw farmers participate in events to demonstrate visual support for the unions' ongoing #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign.