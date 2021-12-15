Farmers urged to revisit Covid protocols amid rising cases

Farming businesses are being advised to revisit on-farm Covid-19 protocols and measures in response to the rising threat of the new variant Omicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that Omicron was spreading across the world at an unprecedented rate.

In the UK, the government said that in the coming days and weeks, it expected to see a continued and potentially rapid rise in Covid cases.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Monday that the number of daily infections was estimated to be 200,000, based on its modelling.

Meanwhile, the NHS's Covid alert level was recently increased to its highest possible level.

Now NFU Scotland has advised farming businesses to revisit the coronavirus protocols that they have in place to ensure the safety of workers.

The union's chief executive, Scott Walker said: “Think about what would happen if you or one of your key workers were unable to work due to Covid or had to self-isolate.

"Simple measures such as wearing masks can significantly reduce the chance of infection."

In response to the situation, the union said all its current round of branch AGMs will go virtual, as well as its nine regional AGMs scheduled for January.

NFU Scotland's national AGM and conference, due to take place in Glasgow on 10 and 11 February 2022, could also be postponed if the situation worsens.

Mr Walker added: “We have taken the regrettable decision to move branch and regional AGMs online which is the right thing to do.

"We know how much our members have enjoyed the opportunity in recent times to start meeting face-to-face but the disease situation has changed, and we have to respond.”

Farmers can access the Health and Safety Executive's (HSE) latest guidance on working safely during the pandemic, and advice on keeping workplaces safe from Covid.

It comes after Agritechnica's organisers confirmed this week that their 2022 event will not go ahead due to the 'deteriorating' pandemic.

The German agri-machinery trade show was due to take place in Hanover on 27 February 2022, and organisers were expecting more than 2,000 exhibitors.

But the show has been postponed by nearly two years, and is now rescheduled to take place from 12 to 18 November 2023.

Meanwhile, New Holland announced yesterday that it will not attend LAMMA 2022 due to concerns over Omicron.