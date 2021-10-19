Farming charity boosts support for crisis-hit pig sector

Farming charity RABI has extended its level of support to the pig industry as the current crisis has left some farmers facing 'enormous emotional impacts'.

The labour shortage crisis facing the sector remains critical despite the government's support package announced last week.

The National Pig Association (NPA) estimates that between 120,000 and 150,000 pigs are currently backed up on farms, leading to welfare culls.

The trade body said around 6,600 healthy pigs that had been culled and disposed of so far due to a lack of butchers in abattoirs and processing plants.

The government said it would allow 800 overseas pork butchers into the UK on temporary visas to help stem the industry's chronic labour shortage.

Responding to the current crisis, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) has announced the immediate availability of additional support to those affected.

Supplementing its existing package of practical and financial support, the charity has introduced access to in-person professional counselling support.

It comes as its Big Farming Survey confirmed that high levels of poor mental health exist across the UK agricultural industry.

The survey also evidenced that depression rates are particularly high in the pig sector, with 47% likely to be probably or possibly depressed.

RABI corporate partnership manager, Suzy Deeley said: “The worsening situation and potential of on-farm culls has led to this in-person support being made available immediately.

"Developing bespoke, in-person counselling support to supplement existing services already available in some areas of the county, and ensuring this is available on-demand consistently across England and Wales, has been a focus for the charity.

"All those working in the pig sector can access this, along with any of our services, on our confidential 24-hour helpline, 0800 188 4444.”

The NPA welcomed RABI’s response. It said the current crisis was the sector's worst 'in over twenty years', putting 'incredible emotional strain on farmers'.

Dr Zoe Davies, NPA chief executive said: "The additional support from RABI has come at a time when our industry really needs it.

"It is so important that we look after ourselves and others so we would encourage anyone feeling overwhelmed to reach out for the support available."

RABI’s online platform can be accessed anonymously, and the charity also provides remote counselling through an online chat function.