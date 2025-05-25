Farming industry hails progress on tougher dog control legislation

The farming industry has praised a major step forward in tackling livestock attacks, as a new bill giving police tougher powers against irresponsible dog owners clears a key stage in parliament unopposed.

A Private Member’s Bill introduced by Conservative MP Aphra Brandreth passed the Committee Stage and will now continue its journey through the commons.

It aims to grant police stronger powers to take action against irresponsible dog owners whose pets attack livestock, following several previous attempts to introduce similar laws in recent years.

Plans to strengthen legislation on livestock worrying were shelved when the government withdrew the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill in June last year.

In response, more than 20,000 people signed a petition urging newly elected Police and Crime Commissioners to push for legal reforms to prevent dog attacks on farm animals.

A renewed effort came with a Private Member’s Bill from former Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey, which received full cross-party support, but was halted by the general election.

The new bill would give police additional powers to seize dogs following serious incidents, enter premises where necessary, and take samples from both livestock and dogs to support investigations.

NFU Mutual estimates that farm animals worth almost £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, a fall of 26% compared to the previous year.

In England, the Midlands was the worst-hit region by cost, with dog attacks costing an estimated £452,000, followed by the south west, costing £225,000.

NFU Livestock Board chair, David Barton said: “Livestock worrying and dog attacks causes stress and anguish for farmers seeing their animals suffering, in addition to the significant financial impact.

“For many years, we have been working with government and police leaders to agree proposed legislation giving police more powers to investigate dog attacks on livestock.”

He added: “No matter how in control dog owners think they are, they should keep their pets on a short lead around livestock and also ensure their pets do not escape from houses and gardens and roam free.”

According to a recent National Sheep Association survey, a staggering 87% of farmers experienced at least one dog attack on their flock over the past year.

In most cases, the attacks were linked to dog owners refusing to keep their pets on a lead while walking in the countryside.

NSA project manager, Nicola Noble said: “Dog owners often assume their beloved pet could not be capable of causing harm to other animals, yet it is an instinctive response of a dog to chase.

"Barking, chasing and physical attacks can all have devastating effects on sheep, especially at this time of the year when so many sheep in the fields are heavily pregnant or have young, vulnerable lambs at foot.”