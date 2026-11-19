Dairy producers are facing tight margins as unions demand tougher action over milk pricing and contract fairness

Farming unions are demanding tougher action against unfair milk contracts as sudden price cuts and mounting costs leave dairy producers facing growing financial pressure.

The NFU, NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and Ulster Farmers' Union have joined forces to call for stronger enforcement of milk contract rules, warning that poor transparency and widening price differences are undermining confidence across the industry.

The unions want farming representatives to be able to report unfair practices to the Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator (ASCA) on behalf of producers, arguing that stronger enforcement is needed to protect farmers from unfair treatment.

Their renewed demands come as some dairy farmers report milk returns below production costs, with disease pressures, rising input bills, difficult weather and regulatory uncertainty continuing to squeeze margins.

While welcoming the introduction of the Fair Dealing Obligations (Milk) Regulations, the four unions believe further action is needed to ensure farmers are protected from unfair practices.

They also want producers to be able to raise concerns about their milk buyers without fear of repercussions.

In a joint statement, the four unions' dairy board chairs warned that some farmers continue to face unexpected milk price reductions without sufficient explanation of how those decisions relate to their contracts.

"It is unacceptable that some dairy farmers are still being exposed to sudden and significant milk price drops without clarity on how they align with their milk purchase agreement."

The unions say widening differences between the prices offered by milk buyers, combined with a lack of transparency in some agreements, are making it increasingly difficult for farmers to plan ahead and invest in their businesses.

They argue that risks should be shared more fairly across the dairy supply chain, rather than leaving producers exposed to unexpected financial pressures.

The dairy board chairs highlighted the challenges facing farming businesses throughout 2026, with some struggling to cover production costs.

"On-farm margins in 2026 have remained tight, with farmers reporting below cost of production returns."

According to the unions, these pressures risk discouraging investment at a time when the UK dairy sector has opportunities to respond to growing global demand for protein-rich and nutritious food.

They warned that farmers need greater financial stability and confidence in their contracts if they are to maintain profitable and resilient businesses.

Attention is now turning to the government's expected review of the Fair Dealing Regulations in 2027, which the unions believe presents an opportunity to strengthen protections for dairy producers.

A central demand is for organisations including the farming unions and the newly established Association of Dairy Producer Organisations to be able to submit evidence of unfair or non-compliant behaviour directly to ASCA.

Under the changes being sought, representatives would be able to raise concerns on behalf of individual farmers or groups of producers, rather than requiring those affected to come forward themselves.

The unions argue that this would help address fears among farmers about potential repercussions from challenging their milk buyers.

They also believe it would allow the Adjudicator to make more effective use of the enforcement powers provided under the regulations.

The four unions are calling for the 2027 review to recognise the role of farmer representatives in reporting suspected breaches and strengthen the mechanisms available to challenge unfair practices across the dairy supply chain.