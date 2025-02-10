Fears Labour could ditch pledge to serve more British food in schools

Fears have been raised that ministers could ditch a popular pledge to serve British grown food in schools and hospitals as part of government spending cuts.

Whitehall sources have admitted to The Sun that the pledge comes with a price tag - and there are fears it could be chopped in the chancellor's scramble for cuts.

The move would be a fresh hammer blow to farmers, many of whom are already in revolt after being hit by changes to inheritance tax.

Prior to the general election, Sir Keir Starmer promised that at least 50% of food served by the state would be British grown.

His manifesto vow was seen as a major boost for the farming industry, as it would provide farmers with new customers.

The public procurement of food encompasses a spend of over £2.4 billion in organisations such as schools, the military and hospitals.

Campaigners argue British farmers deliver high quality and affordable food, and that by investing in the UK food production system, the government could capitalise on the benefits that the agri-food economy delivers.

Speaking to The Sun, Mo Metcalf-Fisher, from the Countryside Alliance, warned that any backsliding on this pledge would be 'another kick in the teeth' for farmers.

He said: “Rachel Reeves and the government needs to say when it will hit this 50% target and how we will get there. We cannot have another broken promise.”

Victoria Atkins, Shadow Defra Secretary, said the government had 'already betrayed' farmers by hiking inheritance tax and 'they must not betray them on this too.'

A spokesman for Defra said: “The government is committed to using the government’s own purchasing power to back British produce, with an ambition for 50% of food in hospitals, army bases and prisons to be local or produced to high environmental standards.

“As a crucial first step to deliver on our manifesto commitment, the government will now monitor where food bought by the public sector comes from.”

It comes as hundreds of farmers prepare to descend on parliament in their tractors today (10 February) to protest the IHT measures.

At the same time, parliament will debate a petition calling for the autumn budget measure to be halted.