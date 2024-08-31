First Milk increases milk price by 0.6ppl for September

First Milk has announced that its milk price will see an increase of 0.6 pence per litre for September 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 42.6p per litre, including the member premium.

Mike Smith, vice-chairman, said: “We are delighted to raise our milk price once again, which we are able to do because of the continued healthy performance of our business.

"This is more welcome news for our members as they head into the autumn, following challenging on-farm conditions from spring and all through summer.”

Elsewhere, UK processor First Milk announced that its milk price will increase by 1p per litre for September.

Arla's price for conventional and organic milk will also rise, by 0.89p per litre, while Organic Herd's milk price will see an increase of 2p per litre.