Five cases of seneca valley virus confirmed in pigs

The five cases of vesicular disease in pigs identified on farms in England last year were seneca valley virus (SVV), Defra has confirmed.

Cases of the disease were discovered in Norfolk between June and September 2022, initially raising fears of a foot-and-mouth outbreak.

The government's confirmation that they were SVV comes following an extensive investigation by the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Defra said pig producers and vets must continue to promptly report any clinical signs of vesicular disease in pigs so that APHA can carry out an official investigation.

High biosecurity standards should always be maintained, the department added.

SVV only affects pigs for a short period with infected pigs making a full recovery, and there is no risk to human health.

It is also not a notifiable or reportable disease in the UK nor a listed disease by the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOAH).

However, the clinical signs do resemble notifiable vesicular diseases, in particular foot-and-mouth disease.

What's the advice?

For pig keepers, the government's advice is:

• Regular reviews of their biosecurity measures and address any weaknesses, minimising movements of vehicles, people or equipment onto pig units

• Controlling rodents, flies and as far as possible, wild birds

• Isolating incoming pigs away from the resident herd for at least one month

• Sourcing pig food or ingredients from reputable pig feed companies and never feeding kitchen or catering waste or meat to pigs

• Following the National Pig Association import protocol if importing live pigs

• To minimise the risk of disease introduction and keepers should inspect their pigs at least once a day, staying vigilant for lameness and vesicular (blister) foot or snout/mouth lesions. The advice applies to all pig keepers, no matter how many pigs they own.