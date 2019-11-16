Flood-affected farmers to receive business rates relief

The government has announced business rates and council tax relief following the severe flooding

Farmers significantly affected by flooding can now apply for immediate relief on their council tax and business rates.

Under the measures, those intensely affected by the floods will be eligible for 100% relief on their council tax and business rates for at least the next 3 months.

It means a home owner in a Band D property in Doncaster could see a saving of over £400 over 3 months.

The measure was announced following the first meeting of the Flood Recovery Taskforce, chaired by Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, to support communities as they respond to this serious emergency.







Mr Jenrick said: “It will take time for communities to get back on their feet, and hard-working people and businesses who have experienced flooding should not have to worry about paying council tax and business rates while they focus on their recovery.

“Funding announced today will give all eligible, flooded households and businesses immediate relief on their council tax and business rates for at least the next 3 months, and help communities recover.”

The announcement follows a series of measures to help farm businesses respond to the severe weather in the North of England and the Midlands.

Defra has extended its Farming Recovery Fund link text to support farmers badly affected by the recent flooding.

Through this scheme, farmers and land managers who have suffered uninsurable damage to their property will be able to apply for grants of between £500 and £25,000 to cover repair costs.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is also providing funding for a Business Recovery Grant.

This will provide up to £2,500 per eligible small and medium-sized businesses which have suffered severe impacts from the floods that cannot be recovered from insurance.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) has also announced that it will fast-track grants to those farmers who need it.