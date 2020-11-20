GB potato production up as growers battle with weather

The total harvest of British potatoes this year will be 5.3m tonnes according to estimates – up 2.8% on 2019 but below the five-year average of 5.4m tonnes.

This estimate by the AHDB has been released during a time when growers have battled an exceptionally wet harvest period for the second year running.

They have fared better than last year, as on 10 November it was estimated that 2% of the planted area was yet to be lifted.

This compares with 11 percent of the crop that was estimated to be unlifted on 12 November 2019.

This production figure follows an estimate that the planted area this year is the third lowest on record.

Alice Bailey, senior analyst at AHDB, said this overall net yield sat in line with the five-year national average (2015-2019).

She said anecdotal reports suggested that yields had been somewhat variable from farm to farm, even field to field.

Yet overall, crops were within farm expectations: "It is not surprising that the national yield is in line with recent years," Ms Bailey said.

“We saw planted area drop by 2.3% this year, yet we are estimating a 2.8% rise in production.

"This is based on both a slight increase in yields year-on-year and the fact that a large area was left unharvested last year.

"The unlifted area in 2019 was estimated at 6%, whereas in 2018 less than 1% was estimated to be left in the ground and we would anticipate similar this year.”

It was also noted that the estimate could be amended in the coming weeks, with 2.1Kha still to harvest in the East of England.

Some members of the 450-strong AHDB Grower Panel still need to return their survey information.

Meanwhile, potatoes strategy director Rob Clayton announced that AHDB would be launching a promotional campaign in reaction to the market conditions caused by Covid-19.

This follows on from a similar campaign in the summer that reached 5 million shoppers via catch-up TV, social media and display advertising.

“Since the pandemic hit we have increased the amount of data we analyse from supermarkets and other areas of the marketplace," Mr Clayton said.

"While potato sales at retail are up 8t to 9% overall – analysis from Kantar Worldpannel shows baking potatoes lagging behind at a rise of 3%.

“Jacket potatoes are a healthy and cost effective option for families, so we will be launching a winter campaign to inspire shoppers to take advantage,” he said.