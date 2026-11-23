Farmer-led trials could establish whether larger-grain wheat can deliver higher yields under commercial conditions

British scientists are moving closer to testing gene-edited wheat with bigger grains on farms, in research aimed at discovering whether the technology could deliver higher yields for growers.

The John Innes Centre has submitted a precision-breeding marketing notice to Defra for wheat developed using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, with plans to assess its performance through farmer-led trials in England.

Published on 20 November, the document details a genetic alteration designed to increase grain size and potentially improve crop productivity.

Researchers have targeted a gene known as Short Vegetative Phase-A1 (SVP-A1), recreating a naturally occurring variation associated with longer grains.

The modification involves removing a small section of DNA that regulates the gene's activity, encouraging the development of larger grains.

Scientists developed the wheat using the Fielder variety, replicating genetic characteristics found naturally in a related wheat species.

However, the potential yield benefits have yet to be demonstrated under commercial farming conditions, with larger-scale trials needed to establish whether the technology offers a practical advantage.

The Defra notice states: "Only through large scale trials can the usefulness of the PBO be determined for grain size and, ultimately, yield."

The wheat is intended to be tested through the British On-Farm Innovation Network (BOFIN), which has been recruiting farmers for Defra-funded crop trials as part of its PROBITY research programme.

The initiative brings together farmers, scientists and industry partners to investigate the performance and practical value of precision-bred crops.

Researchers at the John Innes Centre have previously confirmed that a wheat line producing larger, bolder grains would be assessed through the programme.

Seed harvested from research plots at the centre's field trial station in 2025 was intended to support testing on farms in England during 2026.

However, the latest notice does not confirm whether this specific larger-grain wheat has already entered commercial farm trials or when results will become available.

The wider PROBITY programme has already made progress with other crops, including a precision-bred barley developed to improve livestock feed efficiency.

The proposed wheat testing is expected to produce several tonnes of grain, allowing researchers to evaluate its performance beyond small-scale research plots.

The John Innes Centre is also seeking the necessary authorisation for grain harvested during farmer-led trials to be legally handled and potentially used for food or animal feed rather than destroyed.

The wheat has already received confirmation of its precision-bred status under the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act 2023.

The development follows the introduction of England's new precision-breeding regulatory framework, which took effect in November 2025 and created a separate route for certain gene-edited plants.

The decision followed consideration by the Advisory Committee on Releases to the Environment (ACRE), which examined whether the genetic alteration met the legal requirements for precision breeding.

Researchers reported that their analysis found no unintended genetic changes elsewhere in the genome of the selected wheat lines.

However, confirmation of precision-bred status does not mean the wheat has been approved for commercial food or feed use.

Separate authorisation from the Food Standards Agency is required before food or feed produced from the crop can be placed on the market.

For arable farmers, the success of the technology will depend on whether larger grains translate into higher harvested yields under commercial growing conditions.

Interest in the technology is growing, with recent research finding that 78% of farmers surveyed would consider growing gene-edited crops within five years.

However, the same survey found that 60% identified buyer and market acceptance as the biggest potential barrier to adoption.

Researchers will need to establish how the wheat performs across different environments and whether changes in grain size provide consistent advantages over conventional varieties.

The findings could help determine whether the technology has a future in commercial wheat breeding and wider agricultural production.

The development forms part of growing research into precision breeding, which aims to improve crop characteristics through targeted genetic changes.

However, the published notice does not provide confirmed improvements in harvested yield or establish when the wheat could become commercially available.

Further field testing will be needed to determine whether the genetic changes deliver reliable benefits under practical farming conditions.

For British wheat growers, the central question is whether bigger grains can ultimately translate into more tonnes harvested per hectare.