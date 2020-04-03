Germany to ease Covid-19 travel rules to allow migrant farm workers

Farmers in Germany, like the UK, have warned of a labour shortage due to Covid-19

Germany is to relax its coronavirus travel restrictions to allow much needed farm workers from eastern Europe to help pick fruit and vegetables.

The German agriculture ministry said it will ease border controls set up to control the spread of Covid-19 following concerns over a diminishing agricultural workforce.

Farmers there have warned that the virus restrictions set up last month would leave to crops being left unpicked and higher prices.

Most farm workers who come to Germany come from countries such as Poland, Bulgaria and Romania, much like the UK.







The EU Commission earlier this week told member states to permit seasonal farm workers to travel and work despite coronavirus.

The UK government has also been urged to help organise charter flights to bring in European agricultural workers to British farms.

German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said 40,000 seasonal farm workers will be allowed into the country in April and another 40,000 in May.

Migrant workers will still have to adhere to strict rules when picking crops, including medical checks and social distancing while they work.

An additional 10,000 roles have also been filled by the country's unemployed, students and asylum seekers.

Mr Kloeckner said: “We have found a pragmatic and goal-orientated solution which meets two justified requirements.

“Protection from infection on one side and securing the harvest on the other side.”

It comes as the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) recently estimated that there could be a shortage of 80,000 workers due to the Covid-19 crisis in the UK.

The substantial shortfall comes despite a farm labour campaign successfully signing up 10,000 British people to help pick fruit and vegetables.