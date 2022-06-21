Golf event raises over £35,000 for farming charity RABI

A Northamptonshire golf event has raised over £35,000 in vital funds for the farming charity the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

Organised by Kate Thompson and hosted by Brampton Heath Golf Centre, it was an all-day event to raise funds and awareness of the rural charity.

Teams had a welcome BBQ before teeing off. After their rounds of golf, guests had a sit down meal in the evening followed by an auction.

The event raised an impressive £35,950, which will be used to support RABI’s work in providing financial support, guidance and practical care to farmers, farmworkers, partners and dependants.

Money will also help go towards two new counselling and mental health training services, launched in response to a survey which found a third of the farming community are probably or possibly depressed.

The golf event follows a recent charity clay-shoot participated by 160 rural property experts, which raised £23,000 for RABI.

Midlands-based property firm Newton LDP hosted the clay shoot, where the property professionals took part in a charity shoot on Shuckburgh Estate.

Suzy Deeley, RABI head of partnerships, welcomed the fundraiser: “The support that we receive from companies such as Newton LDP enables us to continue to provide our services to the farming community throughout England and Wales.

"We’re really thankful to them and all of the fundraisers who took part.”