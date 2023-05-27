Government accused of being 'in turmoil' after dropping animal welfare bill

The sheep sector has criticised the government for being 'in turmoil' after it announced its flagship legislation looking to improve animal welfare will be dropped.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said sheep farmers would be 'extremely frustrated' over the confusion left as a result of the move.

Farming Minister Mark Spencer announced the scrapping of the Kept Animals Bill earlier this week, despite the legislation almost having completed its journey through the Commons.

Westminster has been accused of sitting on the key legislation that would have been a significant tool to tackle sheep worrying since June 2021.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said it seemed as though the government was in 'turmoil' following it 'abandoning' the bill.

“It has thrown so much of what our industry was expecting including the banning of live exports up in the air," Mr Stocker said.

"NSA had also been waiting for the Bill to deliver greater protection against sheep worrying attacks by dogs, an issue urgently needing attention."

Instead, key aspects of the bill will be introduced separately as individual measures, the government confirmed.

The bill was set to legislate to end all live exports from Britain of cattle, sheep and pigs for fattening and slaughter – a manifesto commitment of the government.

Legislation on important welfare issues like sheep worrying will also be delayed.

In 2021, Defra said it was 'committed' to improving the UK's 'already world-leading standards' by delivering animal health and welfare reforms.

But the NSA told the sheep sector to expect new 'delays and uncertainty' following the move to scrap the bill.

"Clarification on what will now happen is needed quickly," Mr Stocker said.

"It’s still highly likely that government will want to stick to its manifesto promise to ban live exports for slaughter or further finishing.

"The fact that there is no Border Control Point (BCP) with a live animals facility means that no one should assume this trade will resume."

Recent research by the NSA into the topic of sheep worrying by dogs has revealed a steady increase in the number of attacks on sheep by dogs.

The sector has previously commended the Scottish government’s action on the issue with the introduction of Dogs (Protection of Livestock) 2021, which imposes a maximum fine of £40,000 or 12 month prison sentence.

Alhough proposals within the Kept Animals Bill were not considered to go far enough to protect livestock, the NSA said it recognised that steps were being taken in the right direction.

But Mr Stocker said it was 'disappointing' that nearly three years on from the introduction of the bill to parliament, attacks on livestock were increasing.

"To now have this legislation dropped at such an imperative time is a betrayal to farmers across the country NSA is exasperated there is still no appreciable accountability for dog owners and the disastrous impact their dogs can have on livestock.

"Abandoning this Bill now will increase the risk to animal welfare at a time when dog attacks are becoming common place.”