Following a summer of drought, ministers have unveiled funding to help farmers prepare for future water shortages

Farmers are being offered up to £43 million in new funding for reservoirs and agricultural innovation, as drought fears and rising costs continue to put pressure on British agriculture.

Defra Secretary Dame Angela Eagle will announce the measures on Thursday (19 November), following a summer of dry weather and wildfires that left many farming businesses struggling.

The government is making up to £15 million available for water storage projects, alongside a further £28 million for agricultural innovation focused on soil health, water quality and environmental management.

For growers, reliable water supplies are becoming increasingly important, with on-farm storage offering greater protection against prolonged dry spells and disruption to crop production.

The Water Management Grant will open for applications on 30 November, providing support for farmers looking to develop reservoirs and other storage facilities to secure supplies during dry periods.

Applications will remain open until 23 February 2027, with funding not allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Growers will also be able to apply before securing all the necessary planning permissions and abstraction licences, potentially removing barriers that have delayed investment in water infrastructure.

Speaking at the CLA Rural Business Conference in Westminster, Dame Angela is expected to outline the government's response to mounting pressures on rural communities, including extreme weather, rising costs and global uncertainty.

In her expected remarks, she will highlight the importance of giving rural communities "the tools they need to adapt to our changing world" and greater certainty to invest in their businesses.

However, farming organisations have welcomed the investment while warning that further action on water storage, planning and abstraction rules will be needed to improve long-term agricultural resilience.

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) President Gavin Lane welcomed the Water Management Grant, first announced by the prime minister during the summer, but cautioned against underestimating the scale of investment required.

He said: "Greater water security is crucial to food resilience, environmental protection and rural economic growth."

Mr Lane stressed that the new support should be viewed as an initial measure rather than a complete solution to the challenges facing farmers.

"This fund is an important first step, but the scale of the challenge should not be underestimated."

"It must be part of an ambitious, longer-term government commitment to supporting investment in on-farm water storage and the construction of farm reservoirs."

The NFU has also welcomed the £15 million Water Management Grant but warned that financial support alone will not resolve the wider challenges facing farmers seeking to build and refill reservoirs.

NFU Deputy President Paul Tompkins said: "Whilst welcomed, grant funding alone will not solve the problem."

The union is calling for a more supportive planning system, greater flexibility around water abstraction and stronger long-term assurances over water availability to give farmers confidence to invest.

With demand for the grants expected to be high, Mr Tompkins suggested ministers may need to consider additional funding if applications exceed the initial allocation.

"We would welcome a positive response from the Government should demand extend beyond the initial £15 million budget."

The NFU also wants the government's 10-year plan to recognise the impact of drought on combinable crops and livestock, arguing that stronger water security measures are essential to protecting domestic food production.

Alongside the water storage funding, ministers will open the largest Farming Innovation Programme competition to date, offering up to £28 million for projects addressing environmental and productivity challenges.

The competition will focus on practical technologies and approaches aimed at improving soil management and water quality, with ministers hoping the investment will strengthen farm resilience and profitability.

Previous funding rounds have supported businesses such as ElentecBioAg, which has developed technology to process dairy cow slurry into fertiliser nutrients that farmers can use on their holdings or sell.

The announcement comes as farmers continue to face significant financial pressures, including sharp increases in fertiliser costs.

Figures show that prices for some fertilisers rose by 30% in just two months between February and April 2026, highlighting the sector's exposure to volatile global markets.

Ministers have also launched a Fertiliser Sustainability and Resilience Plan, inviting industry experts to contribute to proposals aimed at increasing UK production and reducing reliance on vulnerable international supply chains.

The government hopes the proposals will help protect farming businesses from future price volatility and supply disruptions.

Further changes are expected to the Sustainable Farming Incentive, with Dame Angela set to announce plans to move away from the scheme's existing first-come, first-served approach.

Meanwhile, a new trial beginning in November will allow farmers managing common land, including areas such as Dartmoor, to access Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier schemes for the first time.