Grant scheme for flood-hit farmers extended by nine months

The extension will give landowners and rural businesses more time to carry out repairs and local authorities a greater period to process the grants

The government has extended its £5,000 grant scheme for farmers and rural businesses who were affected by widespread flooding last winter.

The Property Flood Resilience (PFR) scheme will be extended by nine months, Defra announced on Monday (21 September).

The department said the extension would take into account delays to repair work and the pressures placed on local authorities by Covid-19.

The new deadline for applications from communities flooded in November 2019 is now 31 December 2021, while those flooded in February 2020 have until 1 July 2022.







The grants of up to £5,000 are a contribution towards making a property more resilient to future flooding, such as putting in flood doors and raising electrics from ground level.

Many farming and rural businesses across the country were affected by the flooding in November 2019 and Storms Ciara and Dennis in February 2020.

Defra environment minister Rebecca Pow said: "Whilst the pandemic has affected us all, those who endured the hardship of flooded properties in the weeks and months ahead of coronavirus bore an even greater burden than most.

"The £5,000 grant enables people to make their homes and businesses more resilient and better protected from future flooding.

"This is about helping them build back better and greener, while also providing a boost for local economies."

Those who wish to apply have been told to contact their council directly to access eligibility criteria and the application process for individual schemes.