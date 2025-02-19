Grey seals on Norfolk coast test positive for bird flu

Bird flu has been detected in a small number of grey seals on the north Norfolk coast, the government has confirmed.

Wild birds in the area have also been detected with the disease, Defra said in an update on the UK's ongoing bird flu situation.

Mammals which have had close contact with infected wild birds or contaminated environments can become infected with avian influenza.

Defra said: "The numbers involved were not above the usual annual mortality level at this site and this finding is evidence of the effectiveness of the UK’s wildlife surveillance system.

"There is no evidence to suggest an increased risk to non-avian wildlife."

The government also confirmed today (19 February) three new cases of avian influenza in poultry on commercial farms in East Yorkshire.

Culls have been ordered for the farms, all of which are located near Market Weighton.

Mandatory poultry housing orders are currently in place across large swathes of England and the entirety of Northern Ireland to curb the spread of the disease.

The measure is in addition to the requirement to follow the stringent biosecurity measures as part of the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ), which has been in force across the whole of England since 24 January.