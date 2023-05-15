Growers' alliance exits government roundtable ahead of food summit

An alliance of growers' groups has announced its resignation from a government industry roundtable, citing "disappointment" at its decision not to develop a horticulture strategy.

The UK Fruit and Vegetable Alliance (FVA) has withdrawn from the government's Edible Horticulture Roundtable, just one day before the UK's Food Summit, taking place on 16 May.

Members of the FVA include the NFU, British Apples and Pears, Landworkers' Alliance, Soil Association, Organic Farmers and Growers, and others.

The move is in light of the recent news that Defra has no intention of fulfilling its commitment to create a horticulture strategy for England.

The FVA warned that horticulture businesses across the country were "struggling to remain viable".

Without a strategy from the government, food shortages and sporadic empty supermarket shelves may become the norm, the alliance said.

In June 2022, the government Food Strategy stated that it would develop a Horticulture Strategy for England.

Despite this, Defra minister Mark Spencer confirmed last week that any plans to develop the strategy have now been scrapped.

The UK currently imports over half of its fruit and vegetables, and recent shortages on supermarket shelves have exposed the risks associated on relying on imports.

The FVA said increased input costs combined with labour shortages had "left the sector on its knees", with many being forced to abandon or down-scale production this year.

Its letter of resignation reads: "Without the ambition to create a horticulture strategy for England, we have been led to question the Fruit and Vegetable Alliance’s ongoing participation in the Edible Horticulture Roundtable.

"We are, therefore, withdrawing until such point that Defra is prepared to recommit to developing a horticulture strategy."

Dr Amber Wheeler, of the Landworkers’ Alliance and secretary of the FVA, said the government was putting the nation’s food security and health "at risk by a fundamental lack of strategic thinking".

She said: "Next time there are empty veg shelves there will be no other place to point the finger than at the government.”

Steven Jacobs, from the Organic Farmers and Growers Alliance, added: “To witness an industry declare it is in crisis, repeatedly, but then to stand back from intervening effectively smacks of incompetence, bordering on negligence.

"UK suppliers will continue to be damaged without progressive and coherent action.”