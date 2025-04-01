Growers refuse to load milling wheat out of stores in 'strike' action

A number of growers have confirmed that they are leaving milling wheat in their stores as part of a UK-wide 'strike' against government policy.

The action, which started on Tuesday (1 April) and will last two weeks, is in response to the growing discontent within the industry of Labour's policies toward farming.

Merseyside farmer Olly Harrison, one of the strike organisers who also organised protests in London, confirmed that farmers growing milling wheat had gone on strike.

“You may be wondering why bread and hot cross buns are being short at the moment. I’ll tell you why: because milling wheat is staying on farms," he said on a social media post.

“Farmers who are growing milling wheat have gone on strike. From 1 April, they won’t be loading any trucks with milling wheat, and we’re probably going to run out of flour.

Milling wheat strike in Uk ?

Will we see #rationing ?

Food security needs to be taken seriously will MPs listen ?

Apr and bpr has united farmers in uk more than ever to stick together & show just how important home grown food is ! pic.twitter.com/JVqGFp9R7W — Olly harrison ??????AccidentalYoutuber (@agricontract) March 31, 2025

“If you don’t want your shelves empty, get on to your local MP and say, ‘You need to help these farmers out; you can’t carry on putting them out of business; it’s not good.’”

Farmers have repeatedly criticised the Labour government due to its controversial inheritance tax proposals, rises to employer National Insurance contributions and a new fertiliser levy.

Just last month, the government confirmed it will be stopping new applications for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme, a move which sparked further fury.

The developments have led to the lowest levels of confidence ever recorded within the UK farming industry.

Staffordshire farmer Clive Bailye, also one of the strike organisers, said: “It may be April fool’s day but Britain's food security is no joke.

“We are organising farming first strike – farmers will refuse to load bread making wheat from their stores from 1 April, no hot cross buns for Easter, no BBQ baps."

On a video posted on social media, Lincolnshire farmer Andrew Ward said food shortages and empty shelves were "no joke".

It might be April fools day but food shortages are no joke. Empty shelves will be appearing so better pop to your local supermarket and grab a loaf of bread and packet of hot cross buns for Easter before they run out.

But don’t panic buy ……… pic.twitter.com/EQvlM50h4D — Andrew Ward ?????? (@wheat_daddy) April 1, 2025

Responding to the action, Harriet Cross, Scottish Conservative MP for Gordon and Buchan, said it was a "direct consequence" of the Labour government’s farming policies.

She said: “Farmers have been pushed into a corner by Keir Starmer and now feel they have no choice other than to take this action, which could be replicated across the UK.

“This action should send a warning to Keir Starmer that our farmers are not going to accept this government’s attack on their livelihoods lying down.

“It’s imperative he reverses his reckless policies to prevent further strikes and to safeguard farming, rural communities and the nation’s food security before it’s too late.”