Gulf trade talks 'next test' of Labour's pledge to protect food standards

The UK government must not sacrifice British food and farming standards on the altar of new trade deals, the NFU has warned as talks with Gulf nations intensify.

In a letter sent to Downing Street, the union stressed the need for the government to maintain its “balanced approach” to trade, warning against any deal that could undercut farmers.

The GCC – comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – currently imports around 85% of its food, presenting a significant export opportunity for UK agriculture, particularly dairy, lamb and oats.

However, concern is mounting over reports that a potential agreement may grant the GCC bloc uncapped access to the UK poultry market.

While imported products would need to meet UK hygiene standards, animal welfare conditions – which fall far short of those adhered to in the British poultry sector – may not be held to the same level.

At the NFU Conference in 2023, Sir Keir Starmer pledged to uphold Britain’s food production standards, and more recently, Defra stated the government would “protect farmers from being undercut by low welfare and low standards in trade deals”.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw emphasised the need for Labour to honour this promise: “Balanced and mutually beneficial trade deals can provide a real economic boost, including for farm businesses.

“A modern trade deal with the GCC, if fair and balanced, could offer huge potential for agricultural exporters," he explained.

"But, as always, this balance depends on the government upholding its commitments to not allow greater market access for food imports which have been produced in ways that are illegal here.

"This would undermine Britain's reputation for high animal welfare standards that our producers deliver, and consumers value and rightly expect."

Mr Bradshaw went on to highlight the stark contrast between UK poultry standards and those in the GCC bloc: “Our poultry sector produces to some of the highest standards in the world," he noted.

"This is vastly different to the GCC trading bloc which only seems to have basic welfare provisions, which fall well short of the robust species-specific legislation in place in the UK."

He warned the GCC deal would be a key test of the government’s resolve: “It’s vital the government takes the same balanced approach it took with the recent India and United States trade agreements.

"This is the next test to see if the government will stand strong and protect the standards our country demands and values.”