H5N6 strain of bird flu hits Chinese poultry farm

H5N6 bird flu has been confirmed in the province of Sichuan, southwest China (Stock photo)

A H5N6 strain of bird flu case has been confirmed on a Chinese poultry farm, according to the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

A total of 1,840 birds out of 2,497 were found infected with the highly pathogenic strain.

The farm is located in Xichong County in China's southwestern Sichuan Province, the Ministry said on Sunday (9 February).

Local authorities culled over 2,260 birds as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.







The outbreak is the first H5N6 incident detected on a poultry farm after four cases were found in swans this year.

It comes as Chinese authorities culled 17,800 birds after an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of bird flu hit a farm in Hunan Province.

Both strains of the virus are known to infect humans and cause serious symptoms.

The incidents will add to worries over the ongoing economic impact of African swine fever on the Chinese agricultural industry.