Hare coursing soars across England and Wales, investigation reveals

Hare coursing is on the rise across England and Wales, with 1,793 incidents reported in 2024, according to new data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) investigation.

The data shows Lincolnshire as the worst affected area, with 479 hare coursing reports – the highest number recorded by any police force.

Other areas such as Hertfordshire also reported high figures, with 190 incidents logged, according to the investigation by the Liberal Democrats.

Twenty out of the 33 police forces that responded to the FOI request saw an increase in hare coursing reports last year compared to 2023.

Some regions experienced particularly sharp rises, including Merseyside, which reported a 333% increase.

Elsewhere, in Cheshire, the number of reports quadrupled, while Cambridgeshire saw a notable rise of 125%.

Hare coursing sees running dogs set onto a hare and are judged by how closely they can follow the twists and turns of the hare as it tries to escape, and if they ultimately catch and kill it.

The dogs are competing and gambling is often involved. However, the activity is illegal and anyone found guilty can face unlimited fines and imprisonment.

The new figures add to growing concerns about rural crime in general: according to NFU Mutual, the cost of rural crime rose to £52.8m in 2023 – a 22% increase from 2020.

Despite these concerns, the Liberal Democrats argue that successive Conservative and Labour governments have failed to introduce a clear strategy to tackle rural crime.

The party is advocating for a "Countryside Copper Guarantee" to ensure every police force has a dedicated rural crime team and a rural crime lead for communities to contact directly.

They are also calling for improved tools such as drones and specialised training for emergency call handlers to better respond to rural offences.

The proposals would be funded by scrapping Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), with the savings redirected to frontline rural policing.

Commenting on the findings, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: “Balaclava clad criminal gangs are terrorising rural communities across our country, tearing across fields and threatening local residents.

"And for far too long, rural crimes like hare coursing have not been treated with the seriousness it deserves."

Currently, as part of legislation passed in 2022, hare coursers face an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

Last year, four men were ordered to pay out nearly £20,000 after they destroyed a farmer’s field while being equipped to go hare coursing in Lincolnshire.

But farming and rural groups say the activity still significantly impacts farmers financially and mentally, and it also has animal welfare issues for hares and dogs.

They add that people involved in hare coursing are often involved in other criminal activities, looking for equipment and fuel to steal.