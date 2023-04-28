High path bird flu confirmed in pheasants in Powys

An outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed in pheasants in Powys, the second case in Wales since the mandatory housing order was lifted.

The Welsh government said on Thursday evening (27 April) the disease was found in pheasants at a farm near Newtown.

All of the impacted birds will be culled, the Welsh government explained.

It is Wales' second case of avian flu since the lifting of the mandatory housing order, on Tuesday 18 April.

A few days later, on Sunday 23 April, an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu was confirmed at a commercial poultry farm, again in Powys.

The scale of outbreaks across the UK and Europe have been unprecedented, with over 330 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

Poultry farms have been hit particularly hard, with approximately four million farm birds culled.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine said: "Whether keepers have a few birds or a thousand, it is vital the very highest standards of biosecurity are maintained.

“Vigilance is also key, and it’s important any signs or suspicion of avian influenza is reported immediately."

He added: “I want to thank bird keepers across Wales for their continued efforts to keep their flocks safe.”