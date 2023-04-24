New case of bird flu in Powys days after lifting of housing order

An outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed at farm in Powys, the first case since the mandatory housing order was lifted.

The Welsh government said on Sunday evening (23 April) the disease was found in commercial poultry at a farm near Montgomery.

All of the impacted birds will be culled, the Welsh government explained.

It is Wales' first case of avian flu since the lifting of the mandatory housing order, on Tuesday 18 April.

The scale of outbreaks across the UK and Europe have been unprecedented, with over 330 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

Poultry farms have been hit particularly hard, with approximately four million farm birds culled.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine said: "Whether keepers have a few birds or a thousand, it is vital the very highest standards of biosecurity are maintained.

“Vigilance is also key, and it’s important any signs or suspicion of avian influenza is reported immediately."

He added: “I want to thank bird keepers across Wales for their continued efforts to keep their flocks safe.”

Earlier this month, two cases of highly pathogenic bird flu were confirmed in East Yorkshire and Powys.