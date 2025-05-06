Housing order for poultry to be lifted in Northern Ireland

The compulsory housing order for poultry and captive birds across Northern Ireland will be lifted at noon on Saturday 10 May, the government has confirmed.

The move comes as part of a coordinated approach with the Republic of Ireland, which will also lift its mandatory housing requirement at the same time.

The order, introduced in February 2025, was a key part of efforts to control the spread of avian influenza and has played a big role in protecting flocks.

The last confirmed case of bird flu in poultry in Northern Ireland was in late February.

Minister for Agriculture Andrew Muir welcomed the development, stating: "This will be welcome news for poultry keepers who have put great effort into keeping their flocks safe.

"I want to thank the engagement and cooperation from those poultry farmers who have suffered an incursion of disease this year."

However, he also urged vigilance: "With the relaxation of housing requirements my message remains the same - that they must continue to do their bit to maintain strict biosecurity measures on premises."

All bird keepers, including those with backyard flocks or as a hobby, are being encouraged by the government to use the coming days to prepare outdoor ranges before birds are allowed out again.

Despite the lifting of housing requirements, the ban on gatherings of poultry and certain bird species—such as pheasants, ducks, chickens and geese—remains in force under the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ).

As part of this, all bird keepers in Northern Ireland are legally required to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols under this zone.

NI's Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher said: "The risk of an AI incursion in Northern Ireland has been kept under close review by the department.

"These reviews have considered all the available evidence and have included ongoing and recent engagement with both stakeholders and colleagues in the Republic of Ireland."

In England, there have been regional poultry housing orders in place since December 2024, but it is unclear when these will be lifted.