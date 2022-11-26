Housing orders declared for NI and Wales amid heightened bird flu risk

Housing orders in Northern Ireland and Wales have been announced by devolved governments following concerns of a heightened risk of the disease as winter approaches.

The mandatory measures for all poultry and captive birds will be introduced to all areas of NI and Wales, from 28 November and 2 December respectively.

Over 160 cases of highly pathogenic bird flu have been detected in the UK since October 2021, leading to the culling of 3.2 million birds.

In England, all poultry and captive birds have been housed indoors since 7 November.

Interim Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Gavin Watkins, said the same steps were now being taken in Wales to get ahead of a possible increased level of avian influenza virus in the environment.

Dr Watkins said: "Having assessed the evidence, we are taking further preventative action to help protect poultry and kept birds.

“The data suggests a westward spread of avian influenza to Wales in the coming months, and increased risk of birds being infected outside, through increased viral survival times and a possible further spread in the range of wild birds carrying the virus.

"The biosecurity and housing measures we are introducing in Wales will provide additional protection for birds and resilience for our poultry sector."

News of a housing order in Wales comes after NFU Cymru wrote to Welsh government requesting that stricter measures be urgently introduced.

NFU Cymru Poultry Board Chairman Richard Williams said he was 'pleased' that the government had listened to the concerns of poultry farmers.

“This is a really challenging time for the Welsh poultry sector, but producers are doing all they can to protect their birds and to maintain production of healthy, nutritious and affordable poultry meat and eggs," he said.

NI Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Robert Huey said the bird flu outbreak was 'devastating' for farmers and it had the potential to 'savage' the £450m NI poultry industry.

So far this year in Northern Ireland, there has been one confirmed case in a captive bird holding and, since April, there have been 21 confirmed wild bird cases.

“Avian flu is a cunning and determined virus and will exploit any and all gaps in your biosecurity, which is the best defence you have against an outbreak," Dr Huey said.

"No one is safe from an incursion and cases in NI will increase significantly over the coming months unless we all take immediate action now."

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) welcomed the tougher rules, adding: "The housing order is a legal requirement that all bird keepers must abide by.

"This includes owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks. Birds must be kept indoors, separate from wild birds."