Iceland pledges cage-free by 2027 after activist pressure

Retailer Iceland has U-turned on its broken promise and pledged to go cage-free by 2027 following pressure from animal welfare campaigners.

The supermarket chain has recommitted to removing cages from its egg supply chain after facing backlash from the Humane League UK for abandoning its original 2025 goal.

Iceland first promised to go cage-free in 2016, citing customer preference for eggs from non-caged hens. However, earlier this year the retailer reversed its decision—until now.

The retailer's updated pledge applies only to whole shell eggs, not those used as ingredients in other products.

All other major UK supermarkets remain on track to meet the 2025 cage-free deadline.

Sean Gifford, managing director of the Humane League UK, welcomed the renewed commitment but urged the retailer to act sooner.

“After breaking their original promise to stop keeping hens in cruel cages by 2025, Iceland is finally doing the right thing. Of course, we’d rather they move faster than 2027.

"But we welcome their renewed commitment and thank all those who took action to make this happen. Mark our words: we’ll be holding Iceland to this promise, and making sure no hen is left behind.”

The renewed pledge comes after widespread campaigning by the charity, including a petition spearheaded by actress Joanna Lumley and signed by over 70,000 people.

“I believe that the British public are committed to seeing farmed animals treated with kindness and decency,” said Ms Lumley. “However, there is no better symbol of cruelty to farmed animals than a hen in a cage.”

Activists also staged demonstrations at Iceland stores across the UK and held protests outside the company’s headquarters in Deeside, intensifying public scrutiny.