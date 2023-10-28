Japan opens doors to UK cooked poultry meat in deal worth £10m

British cooked poultry meat will soon reach Japanese tables as part of a new market access deal worth £10m in the next five years.

Poultry meat has been exported to Japan since a market access deal for fresh and cooked poultry was secured in 2021.

However, avian influenza outbreaks in the UK have led to restrictions on the trade.

The new agreement enables smoother trade of cooked poultry meat, meaning that additional high value exports to Japan can be made.

Moy Park, one of the UK’s largest poultry meat producers, is the first to be officially registered to export to Japan under this agreement from one of its facilities in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

The poultry industry estimates that the Japanese market could be worth over £10 million in the next five years.

Japan is renowned internationally for its stringent food safety and import control regime, as well as for its taste for high-quality, varied cuts of meats.

Negotiations were led by Defra and their agriculture attaché based at the British Embassy in Tokyo, with support from the British Poultry Council (BPC), South Kesteven District Council and the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The government and industry said the opening of this market for UK cooked poultry products "demonstrates Japan’s confidence in the high standards of UK poultry production methods".

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: "British poultry is rightly celebrated as some of the best in the world and I’m delighted that new high value products can now be enjoyed in Japan.

"I’d like to pay tribute to our agri-food attaché network who work hard to secure trade opportunities like this and fly the flag for UK farmers."

Japan is also a valuable market for high quality UK breeding poultry, with a further market access agreement secured in recent weeks.

The agreement ensures that any future avian influenza outbreaks only lead to temporary restrictions on exports from affected regions, rather than a countrywide ban.

The UK are seen as world leaders in the supply of poultry genetics, and this deal will allow Japanese poultry companies to continue access to UK high-grade stock.

British Poultry Council chief executive, Richard Griffiths said welcomed the 'good news' of market access for cooked poultry meat exports to Japan.

"Industry has worked closely with government over the years to open doors for businesses producing world class standards of safe, affordable, nutritious food and high value poultry breeding stock.

"We look forward to continuing our work building, maintaining and enhancing crucial markets and relationships – both existing and new."