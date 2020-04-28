Jeremy Clarkson: 'We couldn't have picked a worse year to start farming'

'I Bought The Farm' has been put on hold due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 (Photo: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson's TV series 'I Bought The Farm' has been put on hold amid the 'worst year to start farming', he has announced.

The former Top Gear presenter highlighted his farming woes as the past few months have seen the wettest planting season on record and Covid-19 uncertainty.

Clarkson, a self-confessed 'inept townie', began filming his eight-part Amazon Prime series in September 2019.

The series centres on the highs and lows of what the presenter hopes would be a rural idyll on his 1,000 acre Oxfordshire farm, but could just as easily become a rustic nightmare.







He said in an interview last year that switching from super cars to the steady pace of a tractor 'fills him with joy'.

But in a recent YouTube 'quarantine quiz' hosted by Clarkson, he was asked by journalist Rachael Hogg whether the farm show was going to air anytime soon.

He responded by saying production of the show had been paused while the Covid-19 situation in the UK improves.

"Yes, unfortunately a farming year is a year so we started in September and we'll finish, obviously in September when the harvest is in - if it's in," he said during the online pub quiz.

"As has been pointed out for me, we couldn't have picked a worse year to start farming.

"We had the wettest planting season on record, I mean the wettest not just slightly but by miles on record and just as soon as the rain stopped, everybody was told to go home and stay indoors.

"So, it's been difficult and - I'll show you actually - look how much mud I've got on my trousers. That's life of a farmer. Completely covered in mud from head to foot," Clarkson said.

However, he reassured fans that farming 'would continue' and the program itself would 'one day be available' to watch on Amazon Prime.