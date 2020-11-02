John Lewis Partnership commits to UK wool

Sheep producers have welcomed a message of support from the John Lewis Partnership which has committed to include UK wool in their product offerings.

The retailer has recognised that the natural British-produced fibre is synonymous with durability and sustainability.

It is the latest update in the Welsh Wool Pledge campaign, which urges parliamentarians to commit to promoting the product's virtues.

The campaign is spearheaded by Welsh Conservatives’ Shadow Minister for Climate Change, Energy and Rural Affairs, Janet Finch-Saunders.

Over recent weeks, she has written to bedding and carpet retailers, as well as the National Trust, to ask that they review their purchasing policies.

It comes as the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted the price of the UK wool clip.

“When you examine the virtues of Welsh wool, it is clear that its properties are perfect for bedding and carpets," Ms Finch-Saunders said.

"Its unique structure allows it to absorb and release moisture without compromising its thermal efficiency.

"Wool is also not known to cause allergies and does not promote the growth of bacteria."

She said welcomed the fact that John Lewis sourced their fibre from British producers, and would continue to ensure that their purchasing practices benefited farmers.

“This now stands as an example to other retailers, encouraging them to commit to review their purchasing practices.

"Many smallholders are ready to supply fleece and yarn, whilst several spinning and weaving companies throughout rural Wales can help to localise the manufacturing process."

The news follows NFU Cymru launching a new headband made from Welsh wool to support the industry and raise money for farming charity DPJ Foundation.