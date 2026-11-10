Just 28% of vets confident profession can handle major disease outbreak

Most vets surveyed are willing to support a national disease response, but confidence in preparedness remains low

Four in five veterinary professionals surveyed are willing to help during a major animal disease emergency, but only 28% believe the profession is prepared to handle such a crisis, new research has revealed.

Findings from the British Veterinary Association's (BVA) latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey highlight concerns over the sector's readiness to respond to a significant national animal disease outbreak.

Around 80% of respondents said they would be willing to support a national emergency response, including through Temporary Veterinary Inspector work.

However, just 28% expressed confidence in the profession's overall preparedness, while a similarly small proportion felt personally equipped to deal with a major outbreak.

Insufficient training emerged as the leading barrier, reported by 63.5% of respondents.

Other obstacles included time constraints (48%), unclear procedures (46%), employer release (44%) and a lack of confidence in working with unfamiliar species or diseases (40%).

The BVA acknowledged the gap between willingness and preparedness, stating: "Vets in the UK are keen to help if a major animal disease outbreak hits, but many don’t feel ready".

The findings follow a challenging year for animal health, with the BVA describing the recent bluetongue outbreak as "the country’s worst-ever bluetongue outbreak".

The scale of the challenge was highlighted earlier this month, when figures showed that 3,472 premises across the UK had been affected by bluetongue during the 2026–27 season.

Concerns have also been raised over the wider animal disease response system, with the NFU warning MPs that pressure on veterinary services and testing facilities could undermine the country's ability to manage multiple outbreaks.

Farmers faced waits of up to three weeks for bluetongue test results during the summer, raising further questions about how quickly authorities could detect and contain another serious livestock disease.

Against this backdrop, veterinary preparedness will be examined at BVA Congress during the London Vet Show on 19 November.

A dedicated session, When crisis hits: A practical guide to the vet's role in national emergencies, will bring together veterinary experts to discuss how the profession could respond to a major disease emergency.

The discussion will be chaired by veterinary surgeon and MP Danny Chambers, joined by former Wales Chief Veterinary Officer Christianne Glossop, Paragon Veterinary Group Senior Director David Black and Mission Rabies UK Chair of Trustees Ian Battersby.

Black is also Senior Vice President of the British Cattle Veterinary Association.

The panel will explore potential outbreaks involving diseases such as rabies and foot-and-mouth disease, drawing on frontline experience to examine the practical challenges of emergency response.

Discussions will also address how responsibilities are shared between government, local authorities and veterinary professionals, alongside the ethical and emotional pressures of working during a national crisis.

The session will take place from 10.30am to 11.30am on 19 November.