King's Speech: Government commits to end live exports of animals

The government has committed to end the live exports of animals from Great Britain for slaughter or fattening, despite warnings from the industry.

The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill will deliver on a government promise - made in December 2020 - to end the live exports.

The bill was included in today's (7 November) King's Speech, which saw King Charles III set out the government’s legislative proposals.

The Kept Animals Bill - previously the cornerstone of the government’s animal welfare agenda - would have put an end to live exports in Britain earlier.

However, in May this year, the Bill was dismantled by ministers along with 14 other animal welfare pledges.

Farming groups have frequently warned that any significant regulatory changes to live exports could potentially have a major impact on the UK food supply chain.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) has said that a live export ban could 'cut off an essential lifeline' for sheep producers.

And the Ruminant Health & Welfare (RH&W) group – whose members represent the breadth of the supply chain – said Defra must take responsibility for the impact of the ban on businesses.

Despite the industry's concerns, today's King’s Speech has confirmed that the government's plan is now back on the agenda.

The RSPCA called it a 'historic day' for animal welfare, while Compassion in World Farming said it was 'long overdue'.

David Bowles, head of public affairs at the RSPCA, said: "After half a century of campaigning to see an end of live exports, we’re incredibly pleased that the UK government has prioritised this,.

“This King’s Speech, the last one before the election, is an acid test of the UK government’s true commitment to animal welfare.

"We now urge them to make good on this promise, finally get this legislation over the line, and bring in a ban on this cruel and barbaric practice.”

It comes after New Zealand banned live exports earlier this year and Australia has committed to phasing out exports.

And in April, a Brazilian court banned the export of live cattle from all the country's ports.

The last live export to leave the UK was on 31 December 2020.