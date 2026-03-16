Lamb welfare proposals could raise costs and strain vets, says union

Proposed changes to lamb castration and tail docking rules could create new welfare risks and practical challenges for sheep farmers, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has warned.

The union raised concerns in response to a UK government consultation on lamb welfare, arguing that the proposals fail to reflect how sheep farming operates in practice across Wales and the wider UK.

While the FUW said farmers recognise the importance of maintaining high welfare standards, it warned the plans in their current form could have unintended consequences for both animals and farming businesses.

Castration and tail docking are widely used across sheep systems to aid flock management and reduce health risks such as flystrike. Current rules allow rubber rings to be used on lambs up to seven days old without anaesthetic.

The organisation stressed that although the procedures cause short-term pain, they remain important management tools used to prevent more serious welfare problems later in an animal’s life.

According to the union, these procedures help reduce the risk of fly strike, prevent unintended pregnancies in ewe lambs and minimise injuries caused by aggressive behaviour in entire ram lambs.

One of the union’s main concerns relates to plans requiring pain relief to be used when neonatal or young lambs undergo the procedures.

The FUW said the proposals are premature because medicines authorised for use in lambs remain limited. Current pain relief options are often prescribed off-licence through the veterinary cascade.

The union also warned mandatory veterinary involvement during lambing season could strain already stretched veterinary services and increase administrative pressures on farmers.

It said the changes could also create practical risks for lambs, including overdosing due to extremely small dose volumes, infection at injection sites and additional stress caused by repeated handling.

Another proposal in the consultation would extend the upper age limit for routine castration and tail docking from seven days to three months.

FUW members believe carrying out these procedures on older and larger lambs could increase the likelihood of infection and create additional welfare challenges.

While farmers broadly support allowing lambs time to receive colostrum and bond with their mothers before procedures are carried out, the union said a strict 24-hour rule would not be practical across many sheep farming systems.

The FUW also warned UK producers could face a competitive disadvantage if imported lamb is not required to meet the same welfare standards.

Additional veterinary involvement, medicine costs and increased labour requirements could significantly raise production costs for domestic producers, it said.

The union added the changes could disproportionately affect extensive upland sheep farms, which play an important role in rural communities and the Welsh rural economy.

Gerwyn Williams, chair of the FUW Animal Health and Dairy Committee, said farmers take welfare responsibilities seriously but warned the consultation proposals fail to reflect the realities of sheep farming.

“Farmers care deeply about the welfare of their livestock and these procedures are never carried out lightly,” he said.

However, he warned the plans risk creating further problems rather than solving them.

“The proposals outlined in this consultation do not reflect the practical realities of sheep farming and risk creating greater welfare problems than those they seek to address.”

Mr Williams also highlighted concerns about the lack of authorised medicines for young lambs.

“While we recognise the importance of reducing pain wherever possible, the current lack of authorised medicines for use in young lambs and the reliance on the veterinary cascade to prescribe off-label medicines raises serious safety and practical concerns,” he said.

FUW president Ian Rickman said any future welfare policy must be developed in close collaboration with farmers, vets and industry experts.

“It is essential that any future policy is developed in close partnership with farmers, vets and industry experts to ensure that changes genuinely improve animal welfare without creating unintended consequences,” he said.

The union is calling for further research and greater engagement with the farming industry before any legislative changes are introduced.