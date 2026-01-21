Sheep farmers urged to speak up as Defra reviews castration and tail docking

Sheep farmers risk having future on-farm practices shaped without them unless they engage with Defra’s review of castration and tail docking, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has warned.

The association is urging farmers to take part in the government consultation, saying policy makers must understand the scale, diversity and practical realities of the sheep sector before any legislative changes are introduced.

The consultation aims to move the industry towards lower-pain methods for castration and tail docking, following pressure from animal welfare bodies and a series of Animal Welfare Committee papers on sheep farming.

NSA said it will submit a full response, but early discussions triggered by the consultation have already highlighted the complexity of the issue across different farming systems.

NSA policy manager Michael Priestley said farmers should not underestimate the importance of engaging at this stage. “NSA encourages all sheep farmers to engage with the consultation as key stakeholders,” he said.

“While NSA accepts castration and tail docking cause a degree of pain, and progress in animal welfare is an aspiration for the sector, we will underline our caution and concern over unintended adverse welfare outcomes and the need for practical and affordable alternatives.”

He said the organisation believes welfare improvements must allow farmers to make decisions suited to their own systems.

“We feel farmers should be given freedom and space to make decisions about how they farm and improve animal welfare,” he said, adding that British sheep farming is “hugely diverse”.

Mr Priestley also warned that poorly designed regulation could create new problems. “There is a risk that legislation can, through no fault of anyone’s, be a blunt instrument,” he said.

“NSA will advocate for a methodical and measured approach to fact-finding, research, licensing and a full review of the unintended consequences of changing practices, before changes to on-farm practices are legally mandated.”

The consultation follows recommendations made by the Animal Welfare Committee, including a call in December 2022 for Defra to encourage farmers to move away from routine castration and tail docking.

NSA said it supports farmers being encouraged to question whether either procedure is necessary in every case, or whether it can be avoided altogether in some systems.

Mr Priestley said the review should prompt practical reflection rather than prescriptive rules.

“The big questions sheep farmers can ask is whether either process is necessary, what is needed up to seven days of age, and what will work beyond seven days of age in terms of managing pain and improving welfare,” he said.

Looking ahead, NSA is calling for any changes to be taken forward on a UK-wide basis, backed by financial and technical support, and developed in close consultation with farmers to ensure welfare gains do not come at the expense of practicality or farm viability.