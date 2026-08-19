Leading landlords hold crisis talks over drought and bluetongue

Leading landlords and farming organisations have held crisis talks as drought and bluetongue pile mounting pressure on farmers across England and Wales.

The Duchy of Cornwall and National Trust convened the meeting with the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) and major farm support charities amid increasing requests for help.

Organisations involved said the combination of prolonged dry weather, disease pressures and several difficult harvest years was taking a growing toll on farm businesses and farming families, including their mental health.

George Dunn, Chief Executive of the Tenant Farmers Association, said extreme weather and disease were adding to an already difficult period for the sector.

"The extreme weather and disease outbreak add to an already long list of tough things that farmers and their families are having to deal with," he said.

"People are on their knees and some of the conversations we are having are heartbreaking."

The meeting examined the immediate pressures facing farms, particularly across parts of England and Wales, as well as the longer-term changes that could be needed to improve resilience.

Bluetongue is adding further pressure for livestock businesses already dealing with the effects of prolonged drought, while farming charities have reported growing demand for practical and emotional assistance.

Dunn welcomed the involvement of the Duchy of Cornwall and National Trust in bringing farm support organisations together.

He added: "I’m grateful to both the Duchy of Cornwall and National Trust for recognising the need for a response and for convening with the farming charities to look at what can be done to address the crisis in the short term and look at what long-term changes might be necessary to ensure sustainability and resilience into the future."

Matthew Morris, Executive Director for Rural at the Duchy of Cornwall, said the difficulties facing farmers this summer followed several challenging harvest years.

"Farmers are used to managing change and uncertainty, but this summer has brought a particularly challenging combination of prolonged dry weather, disease pressures and the cumulative impact of several difficult harvest years," he said.

Morris said the meeting had helped organisations build a clearer picture of conditions on farms, identify existing help and consider where closer collaboration was needed.

"We know that collaboration across the sector will be central to supporting farmers through ongoing challenges they face," he said.

The discussions focused on both immediate assistance and ways to help farms become more resilient and financially sustainable over the longer term.

Several charities are providing practical, financial and emotional help to farmers affected by drought, disease and other pressures.

The Addington Fund is offering emergency assistance through its Forage Aid programme, including grants and practical help aimed at safeguarding livestock and maintaining business continuity.

The Farming Community Network provides advice and assistance to farmers and their families, while RABI offers practical, financial and emotional help across England and Wales.

The Royal Countryside Fund works with Farm Support Groups nationwide, while Herefordshire-based We Are Farming Minds focuses specifically on farmers’ mental health.

Farmers are being encouraged to seek help early rather than face mounting pressures alone.

The Addington Fund can be contacted on 01926 620135, the Farming Community Network on 01788 510866 or 03000 111999, and RABI on 0800 188 4444.

We Are Farming Minds can be contacted on 0808 8020070, while assistance is also available through the Royal Countryside Fund and local Farm Support Groups.