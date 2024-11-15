Lidl's five-year investment in British farming to reach £21 billion

Lidl has said it is on track to invest a total of £21 billion in British farming over a five-year period, exceeding its original goal of £15 billion.

This equates to an additional £6 billion, and follows numerous retailers eager to showcase their support for the industry as farmer confidence is at an all time low.

In the last financial year alone, the retailer has invested around £5 billion, including £1 billion for the free range egg sector and £1.5 billion for beef producers.

Currently two thirds of its products within its permanent range are from British farmers, with 100% of its milk, butter, eggs, cream, pork, chicken, and beef being British.

Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, said that, 'now more than ever', the retailer was 'committed to supporting British farmers'

He added: "One of the things we’re most proud of are the strong relationships we’ve built with British suppliers, who have grown with us over the years.

"By continuing to invest in British agriculture, we’re helping to ensure our suppliers can thrive in the future, providing the British-sourced products our customers love all year round.”

Earlier this month, Morrisons confirmed it will invest £1.4 billion in its farmer suppliers for 2025 alone, as it commits to 'standing shoulder to shoulder' with the industry.

It comes as eight major UK supermarkets have added a ‘buy British’ button to their websites following a farming industry campaign.

The move will allow shoppers to be able to identify British food more easily when doing their online shop.