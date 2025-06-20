Lidl takes a stand for British beef amid retail import surge

Lidl has doubled down on its commitment to British beef, pledging to keep sourcing from domestic farmers with no plans to import or switch suppliers abroad.

The retailer, which is one of the UK’s largest purchasers of British beef, has today (20 June) pledged long-term support to British beef producers.

It comes as supermarket chains including Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s have come under fire after reports emerged of increased beef imports appearing on shelves, despite longstanding commitments to source locally.

Looking to distance itself from this, Lidl said it had formally communicated its 100% British beef commitment to Red Tractor, the NFU and its supplier network.

Richard Bourns, Lidl GB chief commercial officer, stated: "We will not compromise on standards even if others choose to do so.

“British farming is recognised globally for its high standards of animal welfare, food safety and environmental stewardship."

He emphasised that Lidl remains steadfast in backing British farmers, highlighting the recently announced £1.5 billion investment in British beef production over the next five years.

Mr Bourns added that the company’s loyalty is not just about upholding standards but also about supporting the farming community through challenging times and ensuring customers receive the best.

Earlier this week, the Co-op confirmed the relaunch of its British steak range, featuring premium Aberdeen Angus beef sourced from UK farms.

The company also took the opportunity to reaffirm its “unwavering commitment to British agriculture and sourcing 100% British beef" amid uproar about beef imports.