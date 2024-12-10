London Palladium event to urge Labour to drop 'family farm tax'

Farmers have organised a major event at the London Palladium as part of the industry's next step in its attempts to reverse the so-called 'family farm tax'.

The free event is taking place in Soho on Monday 16 December and is being organised by the same group of farmers who arranged last month's London rally.

It is taking place on Monday 16 December as part of a new attempt in warning the Labour government of the 'crippling effect' of the budget's announcements.

Concern is particularly centred on the proposed 20% inheritance tax on agricultural assets worth £1 million or more.

More than 70,000 farms across the country are thought to be impacted by the change, which will roll out from April 2026.

Organisers of the London Palladium event, who include prominent farmers Clive Bailye, Olly Harrison, Martin Williams, Andrew Ward and James Mills, have urged farmers to attend.

"Join family businesses from across the country to send a message to the government about the crippling effect of the October budget," they said in a statement.

"This is your chance to make your voice heard, meet like-minded business people and the media, and hear from impassioned speakers from the trade and political spectrum.

"It promises to be a powerful event in our ongoing efforts to influence government policy."

Farmers interested in attending the not-for-profit event can reserve a spot online.

It comes as campaigners at industry groups Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers have organised a new London protest.

Taking place on Wednesday (11 December), the Christmas-themed tractor rally is taking place due to 'disastrous and damaging anti-farming policies'.

Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers have urged as many farmers as possible to attend.

They said: "This government promised a new deal for farming to improve food security by negotiating a new veterinary agreement with the EU and ensure protection from lower standard imports.

"But Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer instead betrayed farmers with their disastrous budget which delivered a poisonous cocktail and a hammer blow to an industry which is already on its knees."