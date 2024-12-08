Times and details confirmed for Wednesday's London tractor rally

The time and place of next week's tractor rally in central London has been confirmed by organisers, with attendees being urged to register in advance

Industry campaigners at Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers have organised a new London farmer protest, taking place on Wednesday 11 December.

The Christmas-themed tractor rally is taking place due to 'disastrous and damaging anti-farming policies'.

It follows numerous UK-wide rallies over the last few weeks, including a huge protest of over 20,000 farmers in central London on 19 November.

Concern is particularly centred on the government's farm inheritance tax plans, which will impose a 20% inheritance tax on farm assets worth £1m or more from April 2026.

However, there are also worries within the industry over the impact of future post-Brexit trade deals, substandard food imports and the recent removal of farming grants.

Now campaigners at Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers have confirmed more details for Wednesday's tractor rally.

It will commence from 10am in Whitehall, facing towards Parliament Square. Entrance for tractors can be made via Trafalgar Square.

From noon, following numerous speeches, tractors will begin to drive around the confirmed rally route (below) with a goal to finish at 3pm.

(Photo: Save British Farming)

Those who attend have been reminded to ensure tractors are roadworthy and that the London congestion charge must be paid.

Farmers have also been encouraged to bring farm-themed toys as part of a Christmas donation for the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers have urged as many farmers as possible to attend.

They said: "This government promised a new deal for farming to improve food security by negotiating a new veterinary agreement with the EU and ensure protection from lower standard imports.

"But Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer instead betrayed farmers with their disastrous budget which delivered a poisonous cocktail and a hammer blow to an industry which is already on its knees."

Farmers interested in attending the rally can register their interest online in advance.