Loose dog kills 15 sheep in Gloucestershire

An out-of-control dog is believed to have killed 15 sheep at a farm in Gloucestershire, police have said.

At Tuesday morning (15 December) officers were called to a report of a dog attack on Lowesmore Farm, Cherington.

The attack left 15 sheep dead, and four other animals seriously injured.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 3pm on Tuesday 14 and 9am on Wednesday 15.

Gloucestershire Police is urging any witnesses or the owner of the dog to come forward and contact them on 101 quoting incident 144 of 15 December.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers.

According to figures released by NFU Mutual, livestock worrying cost farmers across the UK £1.2 million in 2019.

Last month, a loose dog caused the death of 16 sheep on a Sussex farm following an 'appalling attack' which left the farmer 'distressed'.

A similar incident recently occurred in Northamptonshire, where an out-of-control dog massacred 13 lambs and seriously injured four others.