Man arrested in Lancashire after dog injures sheep in off-lead incident

A 65-year-old man has been arrested in Lancashire following an incident in which two sheep were injured by a dog allowed to run off-lead on farmland.

Rossendale Police confirmed the arrest on suspicion of sheep worrying and criminal damage, amid growing concern over the crime across the UK.

Officers from the force’s Rural Task Force detained the man after he reportedly failed to keep control of his one-year-old German Shepherd, which attacked livestock grazing in the area.

The injured sheep were treated for their wounds, while the dog was seized at the scene and remains in police care. The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident serves as a reminder that livestock worrying is a criminal offence and owners are legally responsible for keeping their pets under control when near farm animals.

Figures from NFU Mutual show farm animals worth nearly £1.8 million were killed or severely injured in dog attacks in 2024 — although this marks a 26% decrease from the previous year.

However, the insurer's research paints a worrying picture of owner behaviour in the countryside, as last year, 57% of dog owners let their pets off the lead in rural areas, but only 40% said their dog always returned when called.

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist Hannah Binns said: “All dogs are capable of chasing, injuring and killing farm animals, regardless of breed, size or temperament.

"Dogs that attack farm animals are often impossible to call off, and bites can kill and seriously injure livestock.

“Even if the dog does not make contact, being chased can cause stress and exhaustion, as well as separate young lambs from their mothers, which can lead to them being orphaned.”

It comes as a new bill giving police tougher powers against irresponsible dog owners cleared a key stage in parliament unopposed.

The Private Member’s Bill, introduced by Conservative MP Aphra Brandreth, passed the Committee Stage and will now continue its journey through the commons.