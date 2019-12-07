More than 400 farmers affected by ongoing fuel issues

The union has taken more than 400 calls from individuals who are experiencing ongoing fuel issues

More than 400 farmers are now experiencing fuel issues with their tractors and agricultural vehicles, according to NFU Scotland.

An unprecedented number of farmers and crofters in Scotland have recently raised concern over serious fuel issues.

Businesses are facing issues with poor performance, blocked filters, low working hours before filter changes are required and injector failure, with tractors and other farm vehicles.

Reports on the ground are seen as invaluable to industry groups who are dealing with the issue as it provides the evidence base for continued lobbying.

NFU Scotland is working with Petroineos, the only crude oil refinery in Scotland, as well as engaging with Transport Scotland and the Department for Transport in order to address the issues.

It comes as Petroineos announced that it will reduce biofuel content as a short-term solution to the problem.

This will be complemented by the creation of an expert working group set up in order to put long-term measures in place to prevent this issue from reoccurring.

A high priority to address is the problem that many farmers have fuel in storage on farms associated with breakdowns.

NFU Scotland said it is working to get commitment from stakeholders to support farmers in the recovery of this fuel.

Those affected have been urged to contact the union with their issues and to keep all receipts for both fuel and for related mechanical work, repairs and replacements.

The group's president Andrew McCornick said: “The actions taken by Petroineos last week were welcomed, but our farmers are now left with problematic fuel they may not be able to use which is stored on farm.

“In some cases, farmers will have taken delivery of enough fuel to last all winter.

“We are looking at potential solutions to assisting with this and hope to have more information on this shortly.

“In the meantime, I would ask members to help by making contact with their constituency MSP’s to highlight what we are seeking and ask them to apply additional pressure.”