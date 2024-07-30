Motorcyclist sustains 'life-threatening' injuries after tractor crash

A motorcyclist has sustained 'life-threatening' injuries following a traffic collision involving a tractor near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred on the A3400 Oxford Road near the junction with Priory Road.

A BMW R1200 motorcycle, a Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a blue New Holland tractor were involved in the collision, at around 2:15pm on Saturday 27 July.

One motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained a serious injury and requires surgery. Both riders remain in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Amy Calvert, of Thames Valley Police said the force was appealing for witnesses who may have seen these vehicles prior to, or at the time of, the collision.

“All vehicles were travelling from the direction of the A44. If you saw anything, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting, 43240358268," she said.

“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

NFU Mutual recently urged the public to take extra care over the coming months as agricultural traffic increases due to the start of this year's harvest.

It comes after a teenage motorcyclist recently died following a collision with a tractor on a rural road in Kent.

Police said the incident happened just before 12:15pm on Wednesday 24 July and is appealing for witnesses and footage.

Elsewhere, in Scotland, a motorcyclist recently died following a crash with a tractor in Moray.

The collision happened on the B9136 Glenlivet to Tomintoul Road on 9 July.