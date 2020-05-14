MP calls for sky lantern ban following viral video

An MP has called on the government to ban sky lanterns, describing them as 'potentially lethal litter'

An MP has called on the government to enforce a complete ban on sky lanterns following a farmer's warning over the risks the items pose.

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has called for the public to stop using sky lanterns and is calling for them to be banned.

Although Defra is also now urging people to steer clear of using them, the department is stopping short of backing an outright ban.

He found a burnt out sky lantern on his farm earlier this month and warned that the devices can harm livestock and set fire to property.

The video has been viewed by more than 1.8 million people and has been shared 48,000 times.

Sir Greg reiterated Mr Harrisons' concerns, warning that sky lanterns can also put farmers crops at risk of being set on fire and destroyed.

“These lanterns all come to earth somewhere - usually on someone else’s land," he said, adding that while they may look 'momentarily pretty' in the sky, they soon become 'dangerous debris' across the countryside.

"There are many ways to commemorate special occasions and other, better, ways to celebrate and thank our NHS workers, without creating unwanted litter or posing a fire risk."

The MP has urged the public to stop using sky lanterns – especially at present, as emergency services are 'stretched' due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“I am also calling for the law to be changed because I think we need to introduce a specific ban to deal with this problem," Sir Greg added.

"After all, these lanterns are, in reality, potentially lethal litter."

A company which recently sold sky lanterns to raise funds for the NHS was successfully stopped by farmers after animal welfare and safety concerns.

It forced the National Fire Chief’s Council to issue a plea for the public to avoid lighting the products.