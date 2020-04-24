MP proposes prisoners help pick crops amid labour shortage

Shropshire MP Mark Pritchard said allowing prisoners on early release or nearing end of sentences to help pick crops would ease farm labour shortage

An MP has proposed allowing prisoners to undertake paid work on farms as the industry warns of a labour shortfall due to the impact of Covid-19 on travel.

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin, said he hoped the government would approve of the idea.

His comments come as farmers warn there could be a shortage of 80,000 farm workers

Three labour providers – Concordia, HOPs and Fruitful – have already launched the 'Feed the Nation' campaign to attract British workers over the busy harvest period, and the government recently unveiled its 'Pick for Britain' campaign.

Despite this, many farming businesses are still reporting a shortage of critical labour.

Speaking to Shropshire Star, Mr Pritchard said he hoped government would consider allowing prisoners on early release, community sentences, and reaching end of sentences, to get paid work on farms.

"Clearly not all ex-offenders would be suitable, but where there are agricultural worker vacancies, some prisoners could volunteer to be given a second chance in the agricultural workplace, meeting a national need and getting into mainstream employment.

"Employment that many people in wider society just don't want to do," the Shropshire MP said.

The proposal should be restricted to those identified by the Ministry of Justice as being suitable under the early release scheme, he added.