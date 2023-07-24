Muller launches UK plant-based range despite vegan slump

Muller has launched its first plant-based yogurt range in the UK despite a waning consumer interest in the vegan market.

The dairy processor has today unveiled its new products - Muller Corner Plant Based and Müller Rice Plant Based - following "extensive consumer research".

The launch comes against a backdrop of declining interest in vegan and plant-based alternatives in the UK.

Last month, vegan firm Meatless Farm let its 50-strong workforce go amid a slump in demand for such products.

Sausage producer Heck also confirmed earlier this year it would cut down on its range of vegan products due to a lack of consumer interest.

And Innocent Drink announced it would stop its dairy-free range products after five years on the market.

But Toby Bevans, strategy and marketing director at Muller Yogurt & Desserts, said the firm wanted to "expand and enhance our range of products".

“When we spoke to consumers it was clear that plant-based Müller favourites represented a real opportunity, as long as it maintains our trademark taste.

“Plant-based and dairy products have co-existed in shopping baskets and fridges for a long time, so making the nation’s favourite dairy brand accessible to more people is a really exciting and natural move."

According to recent AHDB research, consumer appetite for vegan products fell short during this year's 'Veganuary', in January.

Analysis showed that over a million fewer households bought meat-free products compared to January 2022, and 280,000 fewer households bought dairy-free.