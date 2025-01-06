Muller's milk price remains unchanged for January 2025

Dairy processor Muller has announced that its milk price will remain the same for January 2025.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will still receive a milk price of 42.25p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

UK dairy processor First Milk and co-operative Arla have also announced that their milk price will remain uncharged for the new year.

And Saputo Dairy UK, the UK arm of Canadian dairy giant Saputo, confirmed that its milk price will remain the same for January, at 43p per litre.